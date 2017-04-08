Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, has claimed that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, have skeletons in their cupboards.In an interview with Vanguard, Ogor insisted that such was the reason they ran to court after the Senate invited them.He also said this is the first time in the history of Nigeria, that different arms of government will intentionally disregard the National Assembly.“It bothers me as a lawmaker and this also borders on separation of power. If you watch it closely this is the first time in the history of the country that the National Assembly, the custodian and foundation of democracy is being so disobeyed by different arms of government.“I read in the papers where the SGF said he was not going to come to the Senate because the matter is in the court and I also read where the Comptroller General of Customs said that he was not coming to NASS because the matter is also in court.“The question I need to put before the public, is which came first, was it the Senate invitation or the or fillings that took place in the court because by the provisions of sections 88 and 89 of the constitution the National Assembly can invite any body and if it invites you it does not criminalise anybody, it is an open invitation and constitutional powers given to the NASS and all of a sudden you run to the court.“If you run to court it automatically means there is something you are hiding. If they have respect for the Senate as an institution and therefore, the National Assembly by extension, they should not refuse Senate invitation.“They should show respect by attending and listening to the Senate and thereafter give whatever explanation is required of them. It’s morally, unethically and constitutionally wrong for the SGF and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service to shun the invitation by the Senate or its committee and deliberately refuse to attend under the guise that doing so is sub-judice.“At any rate this trend of public officials refusing to answer legislative summons is becoming a threat to Nigeria’s democracy and must be nipped in the bud,” Ogor said.He also expressed sadness at President Muhammadu Buhari’s quietness on the issue.Ogor added: “What is sad and debilitating about the whole thing is that Mr President is hearing and seeing this happen but has decided to keep mum. What happens tomorrow if the presidency invites any member of the National Assembly and he refuses to obey such an invitation.”