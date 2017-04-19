AY comedian who has been under serious backlash from social media and fans of Tboss on the joke he cracked during his Sunday, Easter comedy show took to his instagram page to apologise to Tboss.

He revealed that he was inspired to share the joke when he learnt that Kemen came out alongside other church members when Pastor Paul Adefarasin asked those under immense pressure to the point of wanting to commit suicide to step out for prayers.