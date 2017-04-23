A Professor of Neurology and Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) Dr. Yomi Ogun, has advised people to avoid shaking hands with people as well as keep away from overcrowded places to curtail the spread of cerebro-spinal meningitis (CSM).According to Ogun, people might have coughed into their hands without taking adequate care, and shaking hands with people can spread the disease, which is transmittable. Other precautionary measures which Nigerians should take, according to him, include avoiding extreme exposure to direct sunlight, to guard against skin diseases, reduction in kissing or medical intervention such as mouth resuscitation.He said the call was imperative to curtail transmission of the disease in view of the outbreak recorded in some parts of the country, which has claimed over 300 lives so far. Ogun explained that symptoms of the disease include headache, fever and loss of consciousness in patients with severe infection. Viral meningitis is the most common form and bacterial meningitis the most serious.“Without treatment, bacterial meningitis can cause paralysis, stroke, and even death,” he warned. Ogun noted that children and adults were vulnerable to infections, adding that the disease could be prevented through proper care and good personal hygiene.The medical practitioner also advised mothers to bath their children at regular intervals and sleep in well-ventilated rooms.Though there are several vaccinations which can be offered as a protection against meningitis, Ogun enjoined the federal government to make available more vaccines for the entire populace. Such vaccines, he pointed out, can also be given to babies and young adults.