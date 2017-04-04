Audition is set to begin for the season 2 of the biggest talent competition on the continent, The Voice Nigeria. The audition will take place in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Enugu and Lagos.





Interested Contestants who will love an opportunity to showcase their talent can go for the audition in different cities on these dates:

PORT HARCOURT (4th& 5th April) Viontel Hotel -Plot 96 stadium road, GRA IV, Port Harcourt ABUJA (4th& 5th April) Bolingo Hotel - Independence Avenue, Phase 2, Abuja

LAGOS (8th&9th April) Westown Hotel –7, Opebi Link Road, Ikeja ENUGU (8th& 9th April) Universal Hotel - Plot 3, Aguleri Street, Independence Layout, Enugu Auditions start 8am each day.



