Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan chapter has declared a one-week warning strike over issues bothering on illegal pension deductions, fractional salary payments and non-payment of supervision allowance.The strike will start as from 12:00 midnight today, Tuesday, 4th April and end at 12:00 midnight on Tuesday 11 April 2017.The decision to embark on the one-week warning strike was taken today (Tuesday) at a congress held at the Faculty of Arts.It was presided over by UI ASUU Chairman, Dr. Deji Omole where members complained over excessive deductions in March salaries.The management of the University led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka was alleged to have failed to declare the Internally Generated Revenue profile of the institution.It would be recalled that the Union had in a congress resolution issued about a month ago had told the management of the University to address it’s grievances which bother on but not limited to immediate reversal of illicit deduction, refusal of management to conduct credible audit, and non-payment of promotion arrears.The Congress has National Delegation of ASUU including Professors Mahmood Lawan (Kano), Tony Monye-Emina (Benin), Bebe Sese (Porthacourt), Ade Adejumo (Ibadan) in attendance.It, however, resolved that the one-week strike is to compel the university administration to address the issues which ASUU said bothered on the welfare of her members who are being owed since 2010.“The Congress of ASUU, UNIBADAN at its meeting of 4th April, 2017 having received permission from the National body of the Union declared one-week warning strike beginning from 12:01 midnight today to 12:00 midnight on Tuesday 11th April, 2017”.ASUU added that, “Failure of the university administration to satisfactorily resolve all the issues, the union will be forced to proceed on total and comprehensive strike until the resolution of the issues”.