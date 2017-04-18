Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has reacted to comment by Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye over the assassination attempt on his (Melaye’s) life.Bello said since the lawmaker never informed him of the assassination attempt, he is not aware.Recall that some unknown gunmen had on Saturday night made an attempt on Melaye’s life when they attacked his home at Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area of Kogi State.Despite the assassination attempt, the state governor has allegedly not made any effort to contact Melaye, an action the lawmaker had frowned at.Melaye, in a statement had said the silence of the state governor over the assassination attempt speaks volume.However, the governor in his reaction through his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kingsley Fanwo said he won’t join issue with Melaye, whom he claimed was being hunted by his past.The statement by Fanwao reads, “We do not want to join issues with Senator Dino Melaye. He is an adult and can explain the path he has chosen to tread. If he accused the Governor of complacency in the so called assassination attempt, those who have been following the trend from the day his group promised to make Kogi ungovernable will not be surprised.“The case is under investigation by the Police and making serious statements about it may be seen to be subjudice. We have been witnessing imaginary attacks in the state and when the Governor travelled to Kogi East, his antagonists also alleged he was attacked even when the opposite was the case.“As a government, we believe the Nigeria Police is capable of getting to the root of the allegations and do justice to it once and for all. Governor Yahaya Bello is redefining leadership in Kogi State, therefore, the plan of “One Day One Trouble” will not work.“We are in the news for the roads we are constructing, the agriculture we are reforming, the healthcare we are making affordable and the walls of insecurity we are pulling down. We have departed from their own ways.“The governor also said Dino has not called him in person to report the assassination attempt on his life to him.“You people need to ask Senator Dino Melaye if he reported the incident to the Governor who is the Chief Security Officer of the state. If you didn’t tell him anything, he too will have nothing to say. The reports of the security agencies will surely untie the riddles surrounding the allegations.“Security should never be politicised in our state. We will not be distracted. We know the plans but if they know Governor Yahaya Bello, they would know he is too focused to be distracted, too courageous to be intimidated. We are waiting for the reports of the investigation after which we shall be properly guided to make informed comments. Nigerians know what is happening.”