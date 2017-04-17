Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, scored the winning goal as her Chinese club, Dalian Quanjian FC, defeated Dalian Hebei Ladies in the league.Oshoala struck the only goal of the game in the 75th minute, to secure all three points for her team.The victory moves Quanjian to the top of the Chinese Women Super League after two games.“Important point for us. Buzzing to have scored the lone goal. 3 points, top of the table,” Oshoala wrote on her Instagram page.Quanjian, who are the CWSL defending champions, had beaten Shanghai Yung Park 2-1 on the opening day of the season last weekend.