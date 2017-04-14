Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has admitted that his team may lose a top four spot this season – the first time in two decades.Wenger's side are currently sixth in the Premier League table with seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with eight games left to play, and they face Middlesbrough on Monday at the Riverside following their 3-0 away defeat to Crystal PalaceThe Frenchman also reveals that "nothing" has changed about his future.“Massive. We might get there, we might not get there, but the only thing to get there is to believe we can do it and that’s what we have to focus on," Wenger replies when asked about the chances of The Gunners finishing in the top four position.“It’s not the fear to fail, it’s the desire to make it and that’s the only chance we have to make it.“It’s not been very enjoyable [this week] as you certainly know. But bad moments are part of our job as well. You focus to prepare and make sure you respond in a strong way in your next game."What is happening at board level is not down to me. I focus on what is down to me, the performance of the team and what the fans are interested in is the performance of the team."Wenger also refuses to confirm or deny reports that forward Alexis Sanchez had been offered a new £300,000-a-week deal."I'm very happy because it rewards a very strong season if you look at his numbers," Wenger states."He basically prefers to play wide rather than up front because he can get the ball more. He has to keep that balance between providing and goalscoring because he has both in the locker."