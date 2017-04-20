Chelsea's Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante, Manchester United's David De Gea and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane are among the players named in the Professional Football Association (PFA) Premier League Team of the Year for the 2016/2017 season.The PFA Team of the Year which was released on Thursday, was announced on the PFA on various platforms.Other players in the team include David Luiz, Gary Cahill of Chelsea, Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Romelu Lukaku of Everton.Also named are Tottenham Hotspur trio Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.Interestingly, Manchester United star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Philippe Coutinho and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez were overlooked.Ibrahimovic and Sanchez are curiously in the running for PFA Player of the Year.David De GeaGary CahillDavid LuizDanny RoseKyle WalkerN'Golo KanteDele AlliSadio ManeEden HazardRomelu LukakuHarry Kane