Arsenal have now signed on a free transfer, claim reports in Bosnia.The Gunners are amongst a host of clubs, including Chelsea and Everton, linked to the Schalke left-back, but the most recent development is that the 23-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement, report football.london.The story, from BIHscout, believes the soon-to-be free agent penned a deal after agreeing to move to the Emirates.Kolasinac is a Bosnia international and has enjoyed a fine season at Schalke, who he joined from Stuttgart in 2011.He has clocked up more than 120 appearances for the Bundesliga side, but this campaign has been his most fruitful - with the defender having a hand in eight goals.Arsenal have been looking across Europe at potential left-backs, with Kieran Gibbs expected to move on this summer.Nacho Monreal, who has been the clubs first choice for the past two years, has endured a difficult season and at 31 years old is coming towards the end of his career.Celtic’s Kieran Tierney is another left-back Arsenal have been scouting regularly during the past 12 months.