Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has claimed that Arsenal players have joined fans, in asking for manager Arsene Wenger to step down at the end of the season.The Gunners saw their hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four take a hit, after they were beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday night.It was a lifeless players from the players, as Sam Allardyce’s men dominated the entire game and won comprehensively.“It looks like the Arsenal players have chucked it,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.“Four games on the bounce conceding three in all of them, putting in a performance like that. That’s what it looks to me.“People always talk about Arsene Wenger, it’s clear the fans are split. I don’t think the fans are split, more of them want change. It’s now looking like the players want change.“And I’ve always been a massive admirer — I still am — the class of Wenger the way he speaks after a game, before games. But it’s time for a change.“The club is Arsene Wenger’s from top to bottom, he’s been there that long and rightly so. But now the whole club looks a problem. It looks on the pitch you can see that. Leadership from the top of the club.“If they finished second it was a nightmare season to finish second, lost the league to [Alex] Ferguson and United. Now, there’s an acceptance of fourth.“This thing of losing tonight, where does it leave you for top four? Forget top four, it’s got nothing to do with it in my eyes, in terms of Arsenal. It’s been a nonsense for five or six years. Go for the trophies. Not top four.”