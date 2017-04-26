Arsenal kept their hopes of Champions League qualification alive with a 1-0 win against Leicester at the Emirates.Nacho Monreal's half-volley from the edge of the box was deflected past Kasper Schmeichel by Robert Huth with less than five minutes remaining to give Arsenal an important victory.Arsene Wenger named a three-man defence again, with Nacho Monreal replacing Rob Holding and Kieran Gibbs at left wing-back. Hector Bellerin started in place of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right and Theo Walcott led the attack.Petr Cech was called into action early, producing a fine save at point-blank range to keep out Riyad Mahrez's powerful strike. Francis Coquelin and Theo Walcott drew saves from Schmeichel, but Arsenal's best chance of a goalless first-half came moments before the break, Alexis Sanchez rattling the crossbar with a long-range shot.Sanchez had another opportunity 10 minutes into the second half, following good work from Bellerin, but Huth nicked the ball off his foot before he could shoot.Wenger switched tactics and introduced Danny Welbeck and then Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey in an effort to find a breakthrough.And the presence of Giroud in the area worked, as Leicester failed to clear a cross properly, presenting Monreal with the opportunity to seal three points for Arsenal in dramatic fashion.That result leaves Arsenal sixth, but puts them four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.Credit: ESPN