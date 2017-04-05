Arsenal is facing a goalkeeper crisis, after second-choice David Ospina, was ruled out of Wednesday’s Premier League clash with West Ham at home.Ospina is believed to have suffered an injury, after he landed awkwardly during their 2-2 draw with Manchester City last Sunday.This comes after first choice Petr Cech, has been ruled out with a calf problem for the next two weeks. Cech hurt himself during their 3-1 loss to West Brom at the Hawthorns.It leaves Wenger with third-choice keeper, Emiliano Martinez, who could now feature for the next fortnight.Martinez has played three games in the League Cup this season and could be up against West Ham’s giant striker Andy Carroll.