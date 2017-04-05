Goals from Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott and substitute Olivier Giroud threw West Ham right back into the relegation mixed and eased the mounting pressure on Arsene Wenger.The Gunners came into the match amidst mounting dissatisfaction from fans surrounding the future of their manager and a half full crowd reflected that.A tepid first half in which the home side mustered only one shot on target didn’t bode well but then Arsenal turned on the kind of football they’re renowned for, Ozil’s shot bouncing in front of Darren Randolph and setting them on their way.Randolph may have been at fault for the opener but had little chance with the others, Sanchez and Ozil combining to set up Walcott before Giroud came off the bench to settle matters with a beautiful curling shot into the far corner.Victory for Arsenal means they climb back above Manchester United to fifth in the table but for the unhappy Hammers, five defeats on the bounce leaves them only four points above the drop zone.