Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, at the weekend visited Force Headquarters in Abuja.As photos of the visit emerged, speculations followed that he was most likely invited for “secret” questioning over the ongoing saga with Stephanie Otobo.The photos show the Apostle meeting with DIG Joshak Habila, and CP Okoye Celestine discussing in an office at the Force Headquarters.But in a chat with newsmen on Monday, Media Adviser to Apostle Suleman, Phrank Shaibu, laughed off rumours about the visit.“Images of interrogation can never leave because the officers and men of the Nigeria Police are professional”, he told our correspondent.“Apostle Suleman’s mission at the Force Headquarters was concerning his police protection.“He went there to renew agreement of officers attached to him because whenever he is in Lagos, Abuja or Auchi, there are police security attached to him.“So he met with top officers to discuss the terms, among other requirements. Nothing more. People will talk, we are used to it.”Meanwhile, Apostle Suleman has reacted to new allegations made against him by alleged lover, Stephanie Otobo, and vowed not to allow them go unchallenged.