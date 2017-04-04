The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress is currently in a meeting with the Senate caucus of the party.The meeting is expected to discuss the current cold war between the upper chamber of the National Assembly and the Presidency.It began shortly after President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, led the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun into the venue of the meeting in the National Assembly Complex at about 2:30pm.Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, in his opening remarks, announced that the meeting was historic as it was the first time the leadership of the party would be meeting with the senators.Odigie-Oyegun, who made reference to the point made by Lawan in his remarks, also described the meeting as historic.The meeting, however, entered closed doors at 2:45pm.