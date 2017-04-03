In line with the resolve by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to end the ongoing rift between the Executive and the National Assembly, its National Working Committee will on Tuesday meet with the party’s Caucus of the Senate.Already, party leaders have embarked on a series of consultations with the key actors aimed at finding a lasting solution.National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, last week met with the House of Representatives APC caucus as part of peace talks.Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said Oyegun pleaded with the lawmakers to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.APC also noted some of the genuine grievances expressed at the meeting.Abdullahi, however, added that the APC would not support any member of the party or anyone appointed or elected on its platform to disrespect the legislative institution.Ahead of the Tuesday meeting with the Senate, the party expressed its happiness with the committee set up by President Buhari to re-examine the Executive relationship with the National Assembly.It was gathered that the party considers the committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as a step in the right direction, which demonstrates Buhari’s recognition of the paramount importance of the legislative institution in a democracy.The party will also make recommendations to the committee in Tuesday’s meeting while continuing efforts to end the seeming impasse between the presidency and legislature.