The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has postponed its mini-convention, which was scheduled to hold April 29.However, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, will meet on April 25. The NEC will take place after a national caucus meeting, which holds April 24.This was confirmed by APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun while speaking with journalists at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.He stated that the new date for the convention will be confirmed at the NEC meeting.“Well, the party would hold a caucus meeting on April 24, NEC on April 25 and it is NEC that would decide the date for the convention,” Oyegun said.The April 29 date for the mini convention, was set after a consultative meeting with APC Governors at the National Secretariat of the party last month.