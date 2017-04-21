The National Caucus meeting of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has been postponed to a later date.APC also cancelled another meeting of one of the critical organs of the party, the National Executive Committee (NEC).The NEC meeting was expected to hold on April 24 and 25, 2017 along with national caucus meeting.An earlier meeting between the party leadership and governors elected on the platform of the party was recently cancelled at the last minute.APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who announced the postponements in a statement neither gave reasons for the postponements nor provided any information on the new dates for the meetings.‎In a terse statement issued Thursday, the APC spokesman said, “The National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2017 respectively have been postponed.“The postponement is due to unexpected developments. New dates for the meetings will be communicated in due course”.It was gathered that the caucus and NEC meetings were postponed in order to give room for further consultations.