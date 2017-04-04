The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State has accused some national leaders of the party and a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of plotting against President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.A statement on Monday signed by State Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Sulyman Buhari, however expressed confidence that the renewed plot against Saraki will crash just as previous plots were defeated.It reads: “Few days ago, some aggrieved party leaders took desperation notch higher by co-opting, inducing and bribing a factional leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara State into the renewed and widely orchestrated plot to malign the personality of the Senate President.“We are aware the ultimate motive of the plot is to unlawfully remove Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki from office.“The people of Kwara State are watching the activities of the Prince Sunday Fagbemi-led faction closely. This is a faction that is still struggling and battling for legitimacy.“We warn that they back out from the plot against the Senate President or they face serious uprising from the people of Kwara State.“For instance, the seeming controversies over who owns an allegedly stolen N310 million was needless because the owner of stolen money is the complainant in the matter. A certain Bureau de Change operator reported to the appropriate authorities and made written statements.“The Department of State Services (DSS) also issued a statement in November, 2015 where the agency clearly stated that the stolen money belonged to a BDC operator. Yet, some aggrieved party leaders and their media agents are seeking to impugn the integrity of Dr Bukola Saraki with the issue.“On the issue, we view the decision of the Department of State Services (DSS) to reiterate the truth and lay the matter to rest as commendable.“We strongly believe the renewed media onslaught against the Senate President is supported, financed, oiled and engineered by the aggrieved party leaders whose candidates lost out on the 9th of June, 2015.“It is clear they have not reconciled themselves with the reality that the election to the office of the Senate President ended on the 9th of June, 2015.“Having realised the politically sponsored case at the Code of Conduct Tribunal will soon fall like a pack of cards, they have resulted into yet another media trial through media onslaught against the Senate President.“We wish to assure those agents of destabilisation and pseudo democrats that are hellbent on derailing democracy because of their personal gains that it shall be fire for fire henceforth.”The chapter declared that it is battle-ready to defend Saraki, “against unwarranted attacks from his political adversaries”.