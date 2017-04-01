Chief Chekwas Okorie, presidential candidate of the United Progressives Party, UPP, in the 2015 presidential election‎, has declared that the ‘leader’ appendage which many call former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, is just a nickname.He also described the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a party without a distinct leading light.On the memo by Kaduna State Governor , Nasir El - Rufai to President Muhammadu Buhari, Okorie said there was nothing spectacular about it except that it was written by El - Rufai .“ If you look at it, it was a memo written in September last year and if it leaked now it points to the fact that probably the author felt frustrated that it was not looked at and he decided that the world should know he did not keep quiet when things were going wrong ,” he told Vanguard.“Before El - Rufai’s own , there was President Buhari’s wife’s outburst which was also along the same line. It tells you of what is happening in Buhari’s presidency. Magu, of the EFCC and the DSS exchanges and all the things we hear.” It shows a government that has totally mismanaged its victory and a government with a party that is in disarray.” It’s unfortunate for one to have reasons to cite PDP as a good example but you have to give it to PDP that in 16 years , any time they had anything that looked like a major skirmish that would take the party to the brink, they would enter the Presidential Villa, hold a meeting and tell you it’s a family affair.” But here in APC the president gives the impression he doesn’t want to meddle into the affairs of the party but he is the de-facto leader of the party. APC seems to be like a party without a shepherd. ”Reminded that APC seems to have a shepherd in Tinubu, the founding national Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA , responded: “ That looks like a nickname‎.“ Because if there is an accredited meeting of the party, Tinubu will not be there because he is not a member of NEC and this is APC that is almost three years old but does not have a Board of Trustees, BOT, because it couldn’t constitute one for fear of internal squabbles.” It’s a shame the party cannot organize itself well. BOT is about a group of elders that are put together to become the conscience of the party; which intervenes in time of crisis such as this.” There is unity now among the PDP senators and don’t be surprised if one day they decide to target the president.” I can predict that APC will not go for a second term because it will not win the Presidential election again and PDP will not come back because people will not be that gullible to forget that PDP laid the foundation for the mess of today.” They used 16 years to loot our treasury dry. With all the monies being discovered in people’s homes and bank accounts which took place under PDP watch, nobody will give them a second chance. Before 2019, there will be serious alignment of political forces. ”