The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has blasted the state Governor, Nyesom Wike; his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose; and a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for linking the recovered $43 million to Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.The party in a statement issued by its Chairman, Chief Davies Ikanya, through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, described the accusation as mischievous, wicked, diabolical, evil and a desperate attempt to run down an innocent man.It insisted that the minister’s only crime was that he led the APC to defeat a party that was priding itself as the largest political party in Africa.Rivers APC berated Wike and his “inglorious co-travellers” for attempting to denigrate and disparage Amaechi over the $43 million saga.It said: “It is very sad and unfortunate that over two years that Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi led APC to dust PDP in the 2015 general elections, the PDP leaders, up till date, have refused to forgive Amaechi for disgracing them out of power and salvaging our nation from a system whose corruptive tendency is not only contagious, but legendary.“It is on record that apart from the Abuja residence of Amaechi, he has no other single plot of land in any part of this country. So, linking him to the ownership of the contentious Ikoyi estate and the huge sum of money found in it are nothing but an invidious plot to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.“It is sad and shameful that a frustrated and disgraceful group with Wike and Fayose as the key actors should attempt to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of Amaechi, just because he collaborated with other patriotic Nigerians to oust a regime that is now exposed as the most corrupt ever in the history of Nigeria.“We sincerely sympathise with Wike, Fayose and Fani-Kayode in this failed plot, which has once again exposed them for their lowly type of life, even as we wish to remind them that one day, we all shall stand before God Almighty to give account of the type of politics people like them are promoting in Nigeria, devoid of integrity and ideology.“It has become very obvious that Wike and Fayose now derive pleasure from mentioning Amaechi’s name whenever any negative thing happens, in order to remain relevant and revive their dwindling political fortunes.“Instead of Wike and Fayose to face the myriad of problems they have created for themselves, PDP and their states, they prefer to preoccupy themselves with how to drag the name of Amaechi into every imaginable controversy. Their thinking is that by pulling down Amaechi, PDP will come back to power in 2019 to continue with their looting spree and destruction of our economy.“They (Wike and Fayose) truly deserve sympathy, because they are living in a fool’s paradise, as Nigerians are now wiser and will never entrust their fate in the hands of wicked and shameless looters like Wike and his co-travellers.”