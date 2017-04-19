 Any woman wey abandon innocent pikin for husband house to remarry and make more rat kids is a rat mother- Emeka Ike | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Few days ago, Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, shared this photo of his children on his IG page and left a comment on his page which read in part "Even "rats" makes babies. a mother is farrrrr different from "wife".  Some of his followers believed the comment was directed to his ex-wife and mother of his four children and called him out.

This morning he took to his IG page to react to the backlash he got. See what he wrote after the cut .

"Yes!!! THERE ARE RAT MOTHERS n RAT FATHERS... no disrespect to REAL MOTHERS...we honor u. But any woman wey abandon innocent pikin for gutter, stream, litter bin, roadside, husbands house to remarry and make more rat kids, ophanage, church is a RAT MOTHER with huge poverty MENTALITY...Emekaikesayso". 



