Few days ago, Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, shared this photo of his children on his IG page and left a comment on his page which read in part "Even "rats" makes babies. a mother is farrrrr different from "wife". Some of his followers believed the comment was directed to his ex-wife and mother of his four children and called him out.
"Yes!!! THERE ARE RAT MOTHERS n RAT FATHERS... no disrespect to REAL MOTHERS...we honor u. But any woman wey abandon innocent pikin for gutter, stream, litter bin, roadside, husbands house to remarry and make more rat kids, ophanage, church is a RAT MOTHER with huge poverty MENTALITY...Emekaikesayso".
