Atletico Madrid have a slight advantage over Leicester City after an Antoine Griezmann penalty helped them to a 1-0 win in a Champions League quarterfinal first leg at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.The hosts were on the front foot from the outset, with Griezmann scuffing a shot right to Kasper Schmeichel and Yannick Carrasco lashing a volley into the side netting following a poor Robert Huth clearance.And it was Griezmann that gave Atleti the lead in the 27th minute after drawing a foul against Marc Albrighton in the penalty area and calmly converting past Schmeichel from the spot.Albrighton tried to make amends before the break after turning Atleti over in their own third, but his subsequent strike from distance skipped wide of Jan Oblak's near post and the hosts took a 1-0 lead to the dressing room at half-time.Atleti had the better of possession and chances throughout the second half, with Fernando Torres slipping and slicing a great chance well wide in the 61st minute after being played in by Koke.Leicester continued to press for an away goal -- after Jamie Vardy's strike in Seville in the round of 16 proved decisive in the tie -- but Atleti's resolute defence dug in and offered no purchase for Craig Shakespeare's team.The two clubs will meet again on Tuesday, April 18 in Leicester for the second leg to determine which team will advance to the semifinals.Credit: ESPN