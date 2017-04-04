In less than a month after a Lagos-based medical doctor committed suicide by jumping into the lagoon, another doctor, identified as Olutobi Ajao has attempted to commit suicide by ingesting a cocktail of pills.Reports claim that in a vague post on Facebook, he informed friends of what he had done, but the post alerted friends who rallied to get him help.“Finally went through with it. Ingested about 80 tablets of different drugs. If and when I die, please do remember that it was oro that killed me,” he wrote in the post, a screen shot of which was uploaded by Instablog9ja.com.His friends appealed to him to shelve the plan as whatever his problems could be solved however difficult they appear.About six hours after his post, one of his friends indicated that he had been found and resuscitated.Another of his friends later posted that the situation was under control but called for prayers for him.