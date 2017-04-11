The Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Andy Uba, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police Mr. Ibrahim Idris over alleged threats to his life.He also fingered a man he named as Victor Uwajeh for alleged attempts to blackmail and extort huge sums of money from him.He said Uwajeh had boasted that he was an undercover agent first for MI5, an international intelligence outfit.Uba, in the petition dated 7th April, 2017, accused Uwajeh of allegedly targeting him for attack.He said the same Uwajeh had attacked a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Farida Waziri and a former Minister of Information, the late Prof. Dora Akunyili.The petition said: “Mr. Victor Uwajeh may have resorted to targeting my reputation, my career and my life through the spread of scandalous falsehood about my person.”Uba said he first met Uwajeh during his stint at the Presidential Villa as Presidential Assistant, but became wary when the latter began to boast that he was an undercover agent who had the dossiers of high ranking “politically exposed persons”.“My interest was piqued when he made serious claims about how he was an undercover agent first for the MI5 and British government and then for the EFCC under Mrs Farida Waziri.“His claims that he had dossiers on all politically exposed persons in Nigeria raised certain flags.“My worry heightened when Mr. Uwajeh tried to use me as a conduit to the so called politically exposed persons into parting with huge sums of money in exchange for destroying what information he had on them.”Uba said he has evidence against Uwajeh, including text messages.He added: “As I stopped all communication with Mr. Uwajeh, his telephone calls and text messages even became more desperate and threatening. He would go between pleading for financial help to threatening in desperation.“These text messages were sent vide mobile telephone number 0705155518 and +447424924346. These messages remain available for verification should the need arise.”The character of Mr. Victor Uwajeh is not in question as there have been very strong allegations of similar nature against this man. The same allegations I make today were made by late Prof. Dora Akunyili, Mrs Farida Waziri, Mrs Cecilia Ibru among others.“Mr. IGP, to buttress my point, I will quote Mr. Femi Babafemi (who was the spokesperson of EFCC at the time) who had this to say of Mr. Uwajeh: ‘Faced with the consequence of his dubious actions, Uwajeh has left no one in doubt that he will be all out to seek means of blackmailing the EFCC and its leadership”.Senator Uba urged the police boss to treat his petition “with your characteristic urgency and meticulousness”.