The factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu-Sheriff, Monday, met with leaders of the party in Anambra State, ahead of the upcoming governorship election.He urged them to support the PDP to win the election that would hold in November this year.Modu-Sheriff said the meeting was deliberately held in Enugu to ensure that none of the factions in the crises rocking the Anambra State’s chapter was left out.“We are determined to do things the right way to ensure that our party remains a strong brand. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had written to inform us about the governorship election in November and that is why we must talk to ensure that the mistakes that robbed us of that position are not repeated,” he said.The meeting, which was attended by the party leaders from 21 local councils of the state, blamed the national leadership of the PDP for the current crisis.At the meeting, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi endorsed the leadership of Modu-Sheriff.