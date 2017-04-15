Former Barcelona winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, has ruled out his chances of becoming the Catalan club's manager at any time, insisting that it's a 'no go area' for a foreigner.Barcelona have confirmed Luis Enrique's decision to exit the club in the summer, citing the intense pressure he puts on himself in the role.Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Carles Rexach, and Llorenç Serra Ferrer were the ex-players to have managed the Catalan club in the past.And Amuneke who has been linked with his another former club, Zamalek of Egypt, claims the Spanish football system favours homegrown coaches."I have to be realistic with myself about applying for certain jobs," Amuneke currently undergoing a refresher course in Spain told journalists."The Spanish football has a system in which it helps its own, and it gives little or no chance to others vying for the job."I won't apply for job at Barcelona because the chances are very slim."Amuneke also tasks Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, to repose more faith in the young players he is bringing into the main Super Eagles squad."In terms of introducing new players, he (Gernot Rohr) has done well, but he must go a step further by playing them to gain more confidence," he states."At 19, Sergio Busquet was already a World Cup, a European Cup winner and Spanish league champion. That happened because he was given a rare chance at that age."So, we must trust our own players to take that kind of opportunity to become big players whom we can rely on."