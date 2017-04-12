An American returnee, Chima Ordu, has been remanded in prison after he was caught taking pictures of a policewoman extorting money from motorists in the Isolo area of Lagos State.Ordu was reported to be in a tricycle when he took a snapshot of the policewoman at the Oludegun Junction.He was, however, caught and apprehended by some colleagues of the policewoman, who brought him to court for taking the pictures of a law enforcement agent performing her lawful duty.He pleaded not guilty to the charge.The Magistrate, Mrs. J.O.E. Adeyemi, granted him bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.He was reported to have been remanded in custody when he could not meet the bail condition.It was learnt that the 40-year-old was asked to apologise for his action so the Police could withdraw the case, but he had maintained his ground, saying he didn’t do anything wrong.