The world has reacted with shock to the announcement that USA used its largest non-nuclear weapon for the first time in an attack targeting ISIS forces in Afghanistan on Thursday evening.U.S. forces used a GPS-guided GBU-43 bomb, which is 30 feet long, weighs a staggering 21,600 pounds and has been described as the 'Mother Of All Bombs.'A crater left by the blast is believed to be more than 300 meters wide after it exploded six feet above the ground. Anyone at the blast site was vaporized and all living creatures within a 1.7 mile radius of the blast are not expected to survive.Followers of Nigerian ‘Prophet’ T.B. Joshua were quick to point out that last Sunday 9th April 2017, the cleric had warned of an incident that would occur on Thursday which would “cause conflict” between the super-power nations.“I want us to lift up our voices and pray this coming Thursday – whatever that will happen that will cause a conflict between the super-power nations,” Joshua told his congregation and viewers on Emmanuel TV.“I see a situation where one will tempt the other – and that will provoke the whole thing,” he continued in the prediction.“This coming Thursday and Friday, pray that whatever that will happen that will cause one of the super- nations provocation to retaliate, the Lord should hold their temper. We ask for calmness, in the name of Jesus Christ!Joshua then instructed his congregants to observe a period of prayer and fasting on the days mentioned. “The foundation for a devil’s workshop is on the ground,” he solemnly noted.His prophecy comes on the backdrop of another prophetic message in January 2016 in which he called for prayers for North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, stating that he saw an ‘arrow’ being released from North Korea with global repercussions.Tensions are at an all-time high in the Korean peninsula with news of an imminent nuclear test by North Korea amidst President Donald Trump’s assertion he would “solve” the North Korean problem, with or without the assistance of China.