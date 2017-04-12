A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere has struck out contempt proceedings against the State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.Otodogbame community had dragged the governor to the court following his plan to demolish the area.Justice S. A. Onigbangbo, while striking out the suit, stated that, “the court lacks the jurisdiction to charge the governor of the state because of the immunity he enjoys.”The judge further said that, “if the governor had truly ordered the forceful eviction and demolition of the second applicant, he undermined the principles of the rule of law and the same process which put him in office in the first place.”The ruling means the community would be forcefully evicted from the area for the government to accomplish its aims.