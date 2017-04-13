In a bid to drive tourism, create
employment and increase the contribution of non-oil sector to the state’s gross
domestic product, the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday,
inaugurated council members for Art and culture. The Members
of the Board include arts enthusiast, Mrs. Polly Alakija as chairman, Nollywood
veteran actress, Joke Silva, multiple awards winning actor and movie producer,
Kunle Afolayan, influential visual artist, Kolade Oshinowo and foremost artist
and designer, Nike Okundaye as members.
Speaking at the inauguration
of the Board which held at the Banquet Hall, Lagos State, the governor said the
Council for Arts and Culture which we have just inaugurated has a huge
responsibility to translate our vision in this regard to reality.
He said the Board would
among other things, be expected to ensure the sustainable management of arts
and culture facilities and infrastructures in the State and create a
sustainable framework for the sector.
According
to the Governor, the ultimate goal is to harness the huge creative talents that
abound in the State in the fields of Arts, Culture, Entertainment and Sports.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.