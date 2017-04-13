 Ambode inaugurates Kunle Afolayan, Joke Silva others into board of Arts and Culture (Photos) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Unlabelled » Ambode inaugurates Kunle Afolayan, Joke Silva others into board of Arts and Culture (Photos)

9:28 AM 0
A+ A-
In a bid to drive tourism, create employment and increase the contribution of non-oil sector to the state’s gross domestic product, the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday, inaugurated council members for Art and culture.
The Members of the Board include arts enthusiast, Mrs. Polly Alakija as chairman, Nollywood veteran actress, Joke Silva, multiple awards winning actor and movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, influential visual artist, Kolade Oshinowo and foremost artist and designer, Nike Okundaye as members.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Board which held at the Banquet Hall, Lagos State, the governor said the Council for Arts and Culture which we have just inaugurated has a huge responsibility to translate our vision in this regard to reality.
He said the Board would among other things, be expected to ensure the sustainable management of arts and culture facilities and infrastructures in the State and create a sustainable framework for the sector.

According to the Governor, the ultimate goal is to harness the huge creative talents that abound in the State in the fields of Arts, Culture, Entertainment and Sports. 






Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top