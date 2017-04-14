



Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi’s media aide, Mr. David Iyofor has replied the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode who, in a tweet, alleged that Mr. Amaechi indeed owns both the apartment and the billions of money in both local and foreign currencies found on Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Lagos.Chief Fani-Kayode had in the tweet, said that, “The $43 million is Rotimi Amaechi’s. He owns the flat it was found in too.NIA story is fake news! NIA does not keep cash in Minister’s flats!”However, Mr. Iyofor, while replying Fani-Kayode, said, “FAKE NEWS. Show us the title documents with Amaechi’s name as the owner or shut up. When normal peeps talk, this one also want to talk. SMH.”“Someone will just sniff something then comes on Twitter to rant incomprehensible nonsense. Some fellows really need help, serious help.”He went further to say that, “Lying out rightly to defame someone is not politics but pure madness. I just hope someone has not stop taking his meds.”Recall that the anti-graft agency, on Wednesday, discovered the sums of $43million, £27,800 pounds and N23 million from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.Although a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sums to the Federal Government, nobody has come out yet to claim ownership of the money.