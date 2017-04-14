Mr. David Iyofor, a media aide to the Minister of Transport and former Governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi has returned a punch thrown at the Transport Minister by Mr. Lere Olayinka, a media aide to the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who accused the minister of being connected with the over N5billion recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC at a Lagos house on Wednesday.In a statement made on his Facebook page, Fayose’s aide had alleged that the Transport Minister owns the house where the alleged looted money was found by the anti-graft agency.But in response, Amaechi’s aide said the allegation is false, warning Mr. Olayinka to delete the allegation or face jail term. According to Olayinka, “The Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos where EFCC said it found $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 on Wednesday is owned by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.” “The house was built by Alhaji Adamu Muazu, the former Chairman of PDP through a loan from GTBank.”“He could not repay the loan so GTB took over the house and allocated the Pent House to Muazu and two flats.” “Rotimi Amaechi bought TWO of the flats (7A and 7B). He then gave 7A to MO ABUDU, the TV presenter, who is suspected to be his girl friend.” “But the flat 7B where the money was found belong to Rotimi Amaechi. The is believed to be cash kept for 2019 elections.” “Let’s see how the cover up game goes.” But replying Olayinka, Mr. Iyofor said, “Lere or whatever you call yourself, delete your lies or be ready to face the consequences of stupidity and utter foolishness.” “You better hear well before your ear sends you to prison. Lying is not playing Politics. You dont play politics by tweeting outright lies.”“Where is your proof? If you think you can link Amaechi to the House&money by tweeting this rubbish, then you need to have your head examine.” “Big Liar! Demonic Liar! Listen, you disgusting pig, Rotimi Amaechi is not connected or linked in anyway whatsoever to the house &/or money.” Recall that operatives of Economic EFCC, had found $38 million, £27,000 and N23 million in a private residence on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos