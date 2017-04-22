Buhari said this on Saturday in his condolences delivered by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambassau, to the family of a prominent Kano State businessman Alhaji Audu Adahama as well as the government and the people of the state.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu,who accompanied the minister, said Buhari thanked the people of the state for their profuse prayers and good wishes in the period he was away for treatment in London.Shehu quoted the president as saying: "Allah has accepted your prayers and we are thankful to you for joining other Nigerians in saying those prayers for me and the nation. On behalf of my family, the government and the people of the entire country,please accept our heartfelt condolences."President Buhari, according to Shehu, described the death of the ex-customs officer and community leader as a painful loss.Buhari affirmed that Adahama lived a worthy life having fully paid his dues to his community, the Customs which he served "with diligence and the country as a loyal and dutiful citizen."Responding, a family member and former chairman of the Kano Chamber of Commerce,Alhaji Saidu Dattijo Adahama, thanked Buhari for his interest in the wellbeing of the family and the people of the state in general.He assured that Kano State would always be in support of President Buhari.The Late Adahama, 78, was survived by four children, including the Special Assistant to the President on Youths Matters, Nasiru Adahama.