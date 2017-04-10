A Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described astute businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as an inspiration to many people.In a congratulatory messag on his 60th Birthday, Tinubu commended the business mogul for his boldness and bravery in taking the business risks, which he said have now paid off.The All Progressives National Congress (APC) national leader said Dangote has broken all business barriers and had helped to industrialise Africa, with the operations of his Dangote Group in 17 African countries and beyond.“Your life has been an inspiration to many. From a lowly background, you rose to the top by hard work and perseverance."You have shown that with resilience, we can always convert risks and challenges to opportunities."Today, you are that African man that has broken all barriers. With operations in over 17 African countries including Nigeria, the awesome Dangote Group you established is helping to industrialise Africa.”You have made people and made lives a lot better through the employment opportunities you have created and your other humanitarian activities.“I wish you many more years in life. I pray that Allah grants all you need to continue to impact the lives of many more people, ” he said.