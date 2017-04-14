Amnesty International gave its annual Ambassador of Conscience award to U.S. singer-songwriter Alicia Keys on Thursday, praising her long-term campaigning on criminal justice reform, HIV and AIDS, gun violence and the global refugee crisis.

Amnesty International’s Secretary-General, Salil Shetty said in a statement on Thursday that Keys, 36, was chosen because she has “inspired and campaigned for change on critical issues throughout her illustrious career.’’









Reacting, Keys said the award was “one of the most proud moments of my life.’’She said she was “driven to recognise the injustice in the world and recognise the unfairness the inequality, the things that have to change, the ways that we as everyday people, all of us, have a part to play in that.’’



