Nollywood Actor, Alex Ekubo took to his instagram page to throw shade at the giant of Africa, Nigeriawhile commending Cameroon for their uninterrupted supply of electricity.
The fine Actor is in Cameroon for a new film he’s acting in. He wrote;
So i've been filming in Cameroon for the past 5 days & its been uninterrupted power supply, meanwhile we say we are the Giant of Africa, Big Name wey dey kill small dog.
