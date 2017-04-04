Paris Saint-Germain have open talks with representatives of Alexis Sanchez, over a possible transfer in the summer.According to reports, the initial discussions have taken place between the two parties and they quote an unnamed ‘confidant’ of the player who said, “Alexis is sensitive to the Parisian interest and the PSG project.”More talks have been scheduled to hold this month.The Chile international will have one year left on his current contract with the Gunners at the end of the season and manager Arsene Wenger insisted last week, that he is confident Alexis and Mesut Ozil want to stay.Chelsea are also interested in Alexis, but Arsenal are not ready to sell to a direct Premier League rival and would rather sell him abroad.The 28-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 13 assists for the Gunners this season.