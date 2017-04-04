Arsenal striker, Alexis Sanchez, has made Premier League rivals, Chelsea, his first choice ahead of a possible summer move.According to reports, Chelsea are preparing offers for Alexis and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku.Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and clubs in China are also interested in the 28-year-old, but the player himself has said he is settled in the capital.Last week, Alexis stated that he wants to play for a club with a winning mentality, while remaining in London.Chelsea are optimistic a deal for the Chile international can be struck, with personal terms unlikely to be an issue. However, the only problem will be Arsenal refusing to do business with a domestic rival.The Gunners would rather allow Alexis enter the last year of his contract.Alexis has scored 18 Premier League goals this season.