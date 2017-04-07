The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied handing over properties recovered from former governor of Bayelsa state, late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, to Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).The EFCC also debunked the allegation that Ola Olukayode, chief of staff to the EFCC chairman, was nominated by Falana for employment at the anti-graft agency.Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday, said, “The allegations are not only unfounded but evil, as all the properties recovered from the former governor have been returned to the state Bayelsa State Government.“For the record, Olukoyede was not ‘seconded’ to the EFCC by Falana and he has never worked in Femi Falana’s chambers. He was head-hunted based on his pedigree. Even if he had worked for Falana it may not have mattered as working for Falana is not a criminal offence in the nation’s statutes.“It is also important to state that Falana (SAN), is not a counsel for the EFCC and has never interfered in the operations of the agency.“The author of the mischievous and misleading information went ahead to give the telephone number of the CoS and asked members of the public to call and enquire if he was indeed a former official of Femi Falana’s chambers. He has, therefore, been bombarded with unsolicited calls by members of the public.”