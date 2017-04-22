Residents of Akure, Ondo State capital, have been sighted scooping fuel from a fallen petrol tanker.The incident happened on Saturday morning as the tanker negotiated a bend.The 33,000-litre petrol tanker fell and spilled its content as it attempted to negotiate the Isinkan Roundabout in Akure.The driver of the tanker was said to be on his way to supply an NNPC petrol station in Akure when the accident occurred.Officers of the Fire Service were said to have arrived early enough to take care of the situation.Eyewitnesses told SaharaReporters that the accident happened at about 7 am, as the driver sought to negotiate a bend.An eyewitness, Blessing Olowolawi, was said to have explained that the tanker driver fled the scene immediately the accident occured.Olowolawi told the online medium that the incident caused a traffic gridlock on the road that connects Arakale, a major street, to Oba Adesida Market.“Vehicular movement was impeded immediately after the incident. And many residents used the opportunity to steal fuel from the truck,” she said.The medium reports that the Ondo State Police Command monitored the situation in order to prevent breakdown of law and order.