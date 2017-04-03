Arsenal midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has insisted that they can still finish in the Premier League top four this season, despite their 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.City took the lead through Leroy Sane, before Theo Walcott equalized for the Gunners. Sergio Aguero restored the visitors’ lead before the break, but Shkodran Mustafi rescued a point for Wenger’s men.The result leaves the Gunners in sixth, with two outstanding fixtures to play.“We’ll take the result but we could have nicked it at the end,” the Super Eagles star told the Arsenal website.“I had a good chance to score but unfortunately we’ll have to settle for a point.“I thought I could have added a bit of energy to our attacking force, and that’s what I tried to do. It was an intense game with a lot of aggressive tackles, a lot of running and sprints, so I tried to add energy when I came on.“Of course we still have that belief. We believe that we can win every game and that’s the goal, so we’ll take it step by step to see where we end up at the end of the season.“It was a very tough match and we were behind twice, so I guess we have to be satisfied with that.“We still believe that we can be in the top four, and that we can be in the title race as much as we can, but we’ll take it step by step and see where we end up at the end of the season.”“We just came back from the international break and our confidence is slowly coming back. We were able to get a good result against one of the best teams in the Premier League, so the confidence will slowly come back and we have to continue that on Wednesday (against West Ham United).“We’ll let the manager decide what the plan will be for Wednesday, but I’m sure we’ll be able to get the right tactics, the right team and hopefully the right result.”