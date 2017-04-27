Agatha Amata announced that she plans to step down as the host of ‘Inside Out with Agatha’ after 20 years on the screen. She made this known at a press conference which held yesterday.





Nigeria's longest running independent television talk show ‘Inside Out With Agatha’ was launched in 1997 and became a success with the help of Nollywood legends like Kingsley Ogoro, Tade Ogidan, Chico Ejiro and Fred Amata who oversaw the first edition of the show.





Agatha revealed that in the beginning she worked without a script, simply told stories of people who wanted to share them on national TV, and soon, the show became a household name.

The talk show queen is set to step aside for a new face, and to achieve this, she has kicked off The Search, calling for interested people to come audition for the spot.





She said, “I felt it was time to step down for the younger generation, and I didn’t want to be in their way, 20 years is a long time, its time to retire for a younger one with passion to taking over, trust me when I say inside out is not about Agatha, but about passion and the people.”

The selection for a new face is being handled like a proper reality TV show and will see the top 20 candidates out of the 500 who applied, stay in a house for 6 weeks. They will be assigned tasks, evictions will be made, before a winner finally emerges.



