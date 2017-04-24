



The former Head of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Convener of pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju has again been arrested for staging a peaceful protest demanding the freedom of renowned blogger and convener of PDP National Youth Frontier, Mr Austin Okai who was arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS over alleged criticisms of the government of Kogi state.Adeyanju was reportedly arrested alongside the Co-convener of the group, Mr. Ariyo Raphael Dare today the 24th of April, 2017 in front of the National Human Rights Commission in Abuja.A video also shows men of the security operatives spraying water cannons on the peaceful protesters before whisking the both men away.In the picture, Adeyanju is seen in the front police van being taken to the FCT police station.Recall that on the 21st, Prince Adeyanju was arrested for staging a peaceful protest against the planned secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu by the Buhari-led federal government.Recall also that Mr. Okai was reportedly picked up and whisked away to Lokoja on Sunday, April 9, 2017 by the security operatives after he was allegedly trailed to an eatery on Abacha Barrack road in Utako area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where he had gone to eat with some of his friends.He was also said to have quickly sent an SOS to one of his friends via SMS who then made the arrest known to his other friends and well-wishers after he had demanded from the operatives to make a call to his people to inform them of his arrest.Reports also indicate that Mr. Okai is being allegedly interrogated on his sources of information about Kogi State. The unconfirmed reports also alleged that Mr. Okai’s arrest was on the orders of the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello who feels that someone was selling them (the governor) out by giving Mr. Okai classified information he writes about on the social media. Before the first arrest, Adeyanju had alleged threat over his life by the security operatives.According to him, ““Just got out of a 1-hour meeting with Commissioner of Police of FCT. In attendance was a Director of DSS and Brigade Commander of the Army.“They said there’s security concerns over our rallies: #SayNoToSecretTrial of Nnamdi Kanu #FreeZakZakky I asked what concern: No Answer.“Then threats and more threats. “I told them, rally will go on as planned tomorrow for #SayNoToSecretTrial and #FreeZakZakky on Wednesday.“Then threats and more threats. I told them, rally will go on as planned tomorrow for #SayNoToSecretTrial and #FreeZakZakky on Wednesday.“The DSS guy said: Deji, we have never disturbed you in all your rallies.Why ZakZakky and Kanu “They have a major issue with ZakZakky & Kanu.”