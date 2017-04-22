British Airways has commenced flight to and from the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport in Abuja after completion of repair works and subsequent re-opening of the airport.The airline had joined other international airlines, including Lufthansa and South African Airways, in rejecting the Kaduna airport, which served as replacement hub during the period which Abuja airport was closed.“I want to tell you that we have taken a decision not to operate to Kaduna because of logistics. We will resume operations immediately the facility is fixed,” Kola Olayinka, regional commercial manager, had said.In a statement released on Friday, the airline commended the federal government on the timely completion of the repairs on the runway in Abuja.“British Airways will like to applaud the minister of state, aviation, Hadi Sirika and his team for the brilliant job done on the Abuja runway,” the statement read.“Aviation services actually resumed a day earlier at the Abuja airport rather than on the April 19 date scheduled for the completion of repairs on the runway and British Airways is very pleased that the international airport is reopening. Daily service to and from London will resume.”Already, two British Airways flights have used the Abuja airport.“British Airways BA83 scheduled to depart Terminal 5 at Heathrow, London on Wednesday evening arrived at Abuja at 4:48am on Thursday, April 20 as the first BA flight following the re-opening. British Airways BA82 scheduled to depart Abuja airport to London, left by 7:05am also on the same day,” the statement read.“At this period, British Airways have reaffirmed their commitments as a trusted airline and aviation partner that will continue to be associated with constructive alliances for the positive growth of the aviation industry in Nigeria.”