The management of Kakatar CE Ltd, a company owned by Robert Azibaola, a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found nothing incriminating during the raid conducted on its premises.The anti-graft agency stormed the Bayelsa-based construction company around 3pm on Thursday.In a statement issued by Austin Ekeinde, branding manager of Kakatar Ltd, the company said EFCC did not produce warrant of search during the operation.“Ten EFCC operatives accompanied by over 40 fully armed mobile policemen in three hilux and five buses, invaded the premises of Kakatar CE Ltd at Otakeme, hometown of its managing director, Azibaola Robert,” the statement read.“They assaulted and took hostage the security men on duty and ceased all their handsets. The EFCC operatives broke into all the containers in the premises, vandalised machines and equipment as well as broke into residential buildings, lifts and basements.“During the operation, the EFCC operatives also assaulted passersby and seized their phones.“No search warrant was produced despite repeated request by security guards on duty even as the EFCC operatives repeatedly threatened and assaulted them.“At the end of their operation, nothing was ‘recovered’ from the premises.“Kakatar premises in Otakeme Ogbia is the operational premises of the company in Bayelsa state and houses containers, residential buildings and personal effects of the managing director’s family, Mr. Azibaola Robert.”In March last year, the anti-graft agency arrested Azibaola for allegedly diverting $40 million purportedly meant for the supply of tactical communication kits for Nigeria’s special forces.The funds were alleged to have been transferred from the account of the office of the national security adviser (ONSA), with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).He was later arraigned in court alongside his wife.The anti-graft body had arraigned the duo on a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption.The offence, according to the EFCC, contravened section 8(a) of the money laundering (prohibition) act, 2011 as amended in 2012 and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same act.Nnamdi Dimgba, a judge, later granted him bail but ordered that he should be remanded in Kuje prison pending the determination of his bail application.