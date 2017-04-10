Nigeria will play their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against South Africa, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.It is the same venue that hosted the two teams, as they fought to qualify for the 2015 edition of the tournament. The match finished 2-2 and also ended the Super Eagles’ hopes of defending their trophy in Equatorial Guinea.The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has also confirmed that the game will be played on June 10, 2017.The Super Eagles also missed out on the 2017 AFCON, after finishing second in the qualifiers behind Egypt.Gernot Rohr’s men are scheduled to camp in France in May before the South Africa clash.