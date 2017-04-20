The management of Aero contractors has explained the incident that led to the smoke in the flight NG316 from Port Harcourt International airport to Lagos.Aero Contractors flight NG316 from Port Harcourt International airport to Lagos was engulfed in smoke about 20 minutes after take-off, causing panic among the passengers.The Managing Director, Captain Ado Sanusi told Channels TV that the smoke started in the cargo section of the aircraft and got into the cabin through the air-conditioning system.He said the pilot, however, conducted the flight and landed safely, adding that the plane is due for a test flight today.Meanwhile, several reactions have continued to trail the news of the incident after video of cabin filled with smoke went viral.One of the passengers, who expressed gratitude to God for her safety, took to twitter saying:“Everyone on this Aero Contractor flight could have died today but for God. I’m grateful. Nigerian airports need new directors/ flights.“God knows I said it that this plane was too old to be functioning in Nigeria before I boarded. At the clinic now getting checked on.”“No apology or explanation was given to the passengers.She, however, applauded officials of the Fire Service Emergency Unit who were already waiting on the runway as the plane eventually landed safely in Lagos.