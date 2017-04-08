Everton forward Ademola Lookman has pledged his international future to England ahead of Nigeria.Lookman, who joined Everton from League One club Charlton for £10 million in the January window, is regarded as one of the best young attacking talents in England.The Times reports that the 19-year-old met with Football Association officials and pledged his allegiance to England instead of Nigeria, the country of his parents.Lookman is eligible to play for England because he was born in London and also qualifies for Nigeria through his parents.The Nigeria Football Federation have been persuading players with Nigerian heritage to choose the Super Eagles lately and they were also interested in Lookman.Lookman is one of the rising stars in English football and his impressive performances from Championship side Charlton earned him a move to Premier League outfit Everton in January.The Toffees paid an initial fee of £7.5million that could rise to £11m, with the forward putting pen-to-paper on a four-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park.The youngster has scored one goal – in the 4-0 win over Manchester City – in six Premier League appearances.Lookman has represented England at U-19 and U-20 levels, but Nigeria were hoping to persuade him to switch his international allegiance to them.Lookman is expected to be named in the England squad for the U-20 World Cup in South Korea this summer for which Nigeria failed to qualify.